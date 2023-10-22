Caribbean waiting to hear details of qualification process for cricket's return to Olympic programme

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Kishore Shallow has hailed the return of cricket to the Olympic programme as a "monumental step," for the region after the International Cricket Council (ICC) bid for inclusion was successful.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed to the return of the sport at their Session in Mumbai last week.

"I share my ICC colleagues' enthusiasm about this progress and commend all stakeholders for advancing this ambition," Shallow said.

“The recommendation is a monumental step that could see more significant opportunities for cricket and the Caribbean community.

The Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) had strongly advocated cricket's inclusion.

"The sport of cricket is intricately interwoven into the historical and socio-cultural fabric of what is now popularly known globally as 'Caribbean Culture,'" CANOC’s President Keith Joseph said.

"Many renowned scholars and sports journalists worldwide have attested that the Caribbean people’s approach to cricket led to the establishment of a regionally unified West Indies cricket team, this team has been and is referred to as the embodiment of our collective aspirations, hopes and dreams, being one of the finest examples of regional integration, collaboration and cohesiveness demonstrated through sport in any part of the world."

The IOC gave formal approval for the return of cricket during their session in Mumbai last week ©Getty Images

Although Caribbean nations compete in ICC competitions under the banner of the West Indies, they take part as individual islands in Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

"I am quite sure that the West Indies Board, along with the ICC, will have some form of qualification tournament to determine who will represent the West Indies region, or the Caribbean region in T20 cricket," CANOC secretary general Brian Lewis said.

West Indies won the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in both 2012 and 2016 and also lifted the women's trophy in 2016 when the tournament was run concurrently with the men's.

West Indies are also set to co-host the men's competition in 2024 with the United States.

T20 has been nominated as the preferred format to be contested at the Olympics.

Barbados were the Caribbean representatives in women's T20 cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Cricket returns to the Olympic programme for the first time since Paris 1900.

At those Games, England defeated France in a two innings match at the Velodrome de Vincennes by 158 runs.

Baseball-softball and lacrosse are also restored to the programme, which also includes flag football and squash, who will both be making their Olympic debuts.