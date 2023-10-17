Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley believes the sport's return to the Olympic programme after 128 years will be a "game-changer".

Men's and women's T20 competitions will be played at Los Angeles 2028 after cricket was approved at the International Olympic Committee Session in Mumbai yesterday, along with baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash.

The sport did feature in Paris in 1900 but that was simply a one-off match between teams from Britain and France.

As cricket is extremely popular in Australia, the chance of the sport remaining on the programme for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics appears strong.

"We are thrilled," said Hockley.

"This is a game-changer for our sport that is already among the fastest growing in the world.

"The Olympic Games will undoubtedly increase the global reach of cricket, inspiring a whole new generation to love and play the game.

Representatives from the added sports celebrated the decision in Sydney ©Getty Images

"The opportunity to win an Olympic medal also provides a new and exciting opportunity for our champion women's and men's teams.

"We look forward to working with the Australian Olympic Committee in the lead-up to the Los Angeles Games and are hopeful this will be the start of a long-standing relationship between cricket and the Olympics, including for Brisbane 2032."

Australian representatives and athletes from all five of the sports celebrated the announcement at Circular Quay in Sydney.

"There’s a wonderful opportunity here in Australia and across the globe for all these sports to capture new audiences and participants," said Australian Olympic Committee President Ian Chesterman.

"I know they are all very excited about the prospect.

"The beauty of the Olympic sports programme is that there is something for everyone.

"Of course, each sport will now need to navigate a qualifying process in order for their athletes to take their place in the Australian Olympic team heading to Los Angeles.

"That will vary from sport to sport, but we now have certainty in terms of the programme and what lies ahead for the athletes to realise their Olympic dreams.

"With these additions for LA 2028, we see the gender balance for the Olympic programme in action.

"The addition of cricket to the programme is particularly exciting for Australian fans and players alike, given Australia's long-standing passion for the sport.

"Baseball and softball return after last appearing at Tokyo 2020 where our softball players, with their proud Olympic history, represented Australia with pride.

"Our baseball team, which narrowly missed qualification for Tokyo, will now have that opportunity to earn their spot in Los Angeles.

Lacrosse is one of the sports which has been added, providing an opportunity for Australian athletes ©Getty Images

"Lacrosse has been played in Australia since the 19th century and has a dedicated following and we have a fine record of success internationally.

"Squash has long been part our sports scene, producing some of our sporting legends and has been part of our Commonwealth Games team on seven occasions.

"Now is its Olympic moment.

"And flag football is a new and growing sport as a non-tackle form of American football.

"I think Australians will be keen to learn more as the sport grows its local roots here."