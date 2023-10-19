The conclusion of the Tour of Guangxi has brought the curtain down on the road cycling season and sees confirmation of team sizes for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

International Cycling Union (UCI) rankings see Belgium, Denmark, Slovenia, Britain, and France receive the maximum quota of four riders for the men's road race.

Spain almost pipped France to fourth place but fell just short and are due to race with three athletes, matching The Netherlands, Italy, Australia, and the United States.

In the women's road race, four places have been given to each of The Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, and Britain.

Poland, Australia, France, Germany and Canada will both send three riders to the women's road race, while the US, Denmark, and Spain are among the nations set to field two starters.

Rankings are taken from each country's top eight performers throughout the season with Team Jumbo-Visma's Christophe Laporte ending as top scorer for France.

The European champion is likely to be the host nation's leader in the Olympic road race.

European champion Christophe Laporte is expected to lead the French contingent at the Paris 2024 men's road race ©Getty Images

The men's event next year, scheduled to take place on August 3, is due to be contested over 273 kilometres with repeated small climbs for a total elevation of 2,800 metres.

The women's race features on the following day and will see riders navigate a 158km course with 1,700m of elevation.

Fewer spots are available in the time trial races with just 35 places in the men's field, which is around 100 smaller than the road race.

The places are decided by the top 25 ranked nations and the other 10 coming from the best 10 countries at the World Championships.

Medal favourites Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert will be able to compete alongside each other as Belgium are among those qualified for a maximum of two place in addition to Britain and Switzerland.

A selection dilemma is in store for Slovenia, however, as the team only has one spot and two world class athletes to choose from in the form of Tokyo 2020 time trial champion Primož Roglič and world ranking leader Tadej Pogačar.

The course is a relatively flat 32km route and will host the men's and women's races on July 27.

Australia, Denmark, France, Britain, The Netherlands, and the US will be sending two women to the time trial while countries including Italy, Belgium and Switzerland have one representative.