Workers block activity at construction site of Paris 2024 venue in dispute over contracts and residency permits

Workers have blocked activity at the construction site of a Paris 2024 venue as part of calls for their demands for contracts and residency permits to be met.

Around 120 workers entered the site of the Porte de la Chapelle Arena, which is due to host badminton and artistic gymnastics competition at next year’s Summer Olympic Games, as reported by Reuters.

The arena is also scheduled to host Para badminton and Para powerlifting competition during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Around 20 of those workers said they were employed to work on construction of the Porte de la Chapelle Arena, with others saying they worked in similar conditions at sites across the city.

The workers are taking the action as part of calls for their employer to provide them with documents that would subsequently enable them to obtain a legal residency and work permits.

One striking worker, Simbala Sibebe from Mali, said he was sent to work on the site, and painted and filed walls over a six-month period, for which he was paid €60 (£52/$63) per day.

The workers on strike issued a statement saying "no papers, no Olympic Games."

Strikes by workers as part of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age halted construction at Paris 2024 venues in March ©Getty Images

Reuters reported the workers taking part in the action were informally employed as subcontractors by Bouygues Construction, which did not reply to their request for a comment.

The workers have claimed they will stay on the site until their demands are met.

insidethegames has contacted Paris 2024 for a comment.

It is not the first time that strikes by workers have disrupted work at Paris 2024 construction sites, as in March the electricity supply was cut off to the construction site of the Olympic Village in Saint-Denis by striking electricians and gas workers.

This was part of mass protests across France after the country’s President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

In September 2022, work was also halted on the Olympic Village by a day of strikes across the country in protest against low wages and planned pension reforms.