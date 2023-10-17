Community groups have called for dugong, a marine mammal also known as a "sea cow" to be considered as the mascot for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

The country has the largest population of dugongs which are found in western Australia and also in Moreton Bay close to Bribie Island off the Queensland Coast.

"Australians are known as great swimmers. That's what we seem to do best in at the Olympics, so, having a swimmer as a mascot would make perfect sense to me," Bribie Island Environmental Protection Association leader Darren Jew told the Australian Broadcasting Commission.

"I think it would be really good to put it out there as a mascot of the Olympics to give it the exposure and also then highlight the importance of keeping our waterways healthy," Bribie Island Environmental Protection Association member Yoka Dolman said.

Queensland Minister Stirling Hinchcliffe is assisting State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Olympic and Paralympic sport and engagement and has indicated that an announcement on the process of choosing a mascot is to be released at "an appropriate time".

The mascots for Sydney 2000 were deliberately chosen to reflect Australia's lesser known creatures ©Getty Images

"The search for an original, iconic character that will truly capture the spirit and legacy of Brisbane 2032 will be facilitated by the Brisbane 2032 Organising Committee as part of their role in leading event preparations," a statement said.

When Australia last hosted the Olympics in 2000, the three mascots were a duck-billed platypus named Syd, Olly the kookaburra and an echidna or spiny anteater called Millie, all named to reflect Sydney's Olympics in Millennium year.

Widespread discussion has already begun about the 2032 mascot with Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate suggesting that the 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi could be used.