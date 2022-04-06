Brisbane 2032 mascot decision will be decided by public, says Queensland Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said that the public will decide the mascot for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games with the koala and ibis named early contenders.

If the mascot is a koala, it is thought that it will help to revive the animal's dwindling population.

Cameron Costello, who sits on the Queensland Tourism Industry Council and the state's Koala Advisory Council, believed it was the clear front-runner.

With the koala recently listed as endangered, he argued it needed the global attention that the Olympics can bring.

"We're at a really critical point in time," Costello said, as reported by ABC.

"In 2032 and prior to that, the eyes of the world are going to be upon us.

"It's an opportunity for us to look at how we can use the momentum of the Olympics to actually get our endangered species back to the right place they should be."

Queensland's Tourism Minister Sterling Hinchcliffe offered up the suggestion of the ibis.

The bird is sometimes called a 'bin chicken' because of its scavenging nature.

A koala named Borobi was the mascot for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"As the Member for Sandgate, I've got a quiet soft touch for the idea that the ibis might play a role," said Hinchcliffe.

"And I know there's plenty of Queenslanders who think that might be appropriate as well.

"This is something we can work on as a community to help tell our story to the globe.

"It will be an important decision when it is made by the organising committee."

However, Palaszczuk said it was "highly unlikely" that the ibis would be the Games' mascot.

"I'm quite sure there'll be a lot of public debate, but I don't know if the ibis is going to rate there as number one," said Palaszczuk, as reported by ABC.

The mascot for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Borobi, was a koala while Sydney 2000 had Syd the platypus, Olly the kookaburra and Millie the echidna.

Costello said if a koala mascot was successful, he already had vision of what characteristics it should embody.

"A koala that is First Nations, a scientist and female, that has a 10-year journey we can all follow," he said.

"We should be known as the koala capital of the world and that's our opportunity that I hope we seize heading towards 2032."