World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) President Shawn Tay said the organisation is "profoundly disappointed" after breaking was left off the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic programme.

Breaking will make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024 but has been snubbed for inclusion in LA so will miss out in California four years later.

The sport was one of nine in the frame to be proposed for the LA programme with baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash getting the nod instead.

These five are all set to be confirmed at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai which begins on Sunday (October 15).

As well as breaking, karate, motorsport and kickboxing have been overlooked for selection.

The decision on the dance discipline - heralded as a way of attracting youth to the Olympics when it was chosen for Paris - means it has essentially been dropped from the Games before it has even had the chance to make its debut.

Tay said it was now important for breaking to put on a show at Paris 2024 to prove to the Olympic Movement that it will be missing out in Los Angeles.

"All of us at the WDSF are profoundly disappointed with this outcome," he said.

Breaking is currently due to make one appearance at Paris 2024 before being dropped from the Olympic programme ©Getty Images

"We worked relentlessly over many months to present a powerful and passionate proposal that detailed all the many advantages breaking as a dance sport discipline brings to the Olympic Movement and Olympic Games.

"Ensuring the success of breaking's Olympic debut at Paris 2024 is therefore on the forefront of the WDSF agenda.

"Our performance in Paris will define the future of dance sport within the Olympic Movement, and it is imperative that we must work together to do everything within our power to exceed expectations next summer on the Place de la Concorde.

"By doing so, we will demonstrate on the dance floor that breaking, a sport popular among youths from diverse backgrounds, and a sport rooted in beautiful values such as inclusivity, is a perfect fit for the Olympic Games."

Tay said breaking must now target returning to the Olympic programme in Brisbane in 2032.

The sport appeared at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018 and will do so again in Dakar in 2026.

"Our campaign to be added to Brisbane 2032 has already begun and is being ably led by our first vice-president and resident Australian Tony Tilenni," Tay said.

"Initial reactions from all participants to the breaking presentations, including Brisbane officials at the Australian Olympic Committee's one year to go to Paris 2024 celebrations, have been highly optimistic about our chances of being added to these Games.

"The WDSF is also preparing for breaking's second appearance at the Youth Olympic Games, scheduled to take place in Dakar, Senegal in 2026.

"We continue to be an important part of other elite Olympic Movement multi-sport events as well, including the World Games, the World Urban Games, the Asian Games, the European Games, the Pan American Games and many more.

"As the global governing body for all dance sport disciplines worldwide, the WDSF remains fully committed to growing the sport of breaking globally and developing our breaking division to ensure that breaking is 'Games-ready' as part of our duties as an IOC-recognised International Federation."

Tay encouraged WDSF member countries to strengthen their relationships with the breaking community.

"Though the news of LA 28 is disappointing, I believe that breakers around the world need not give up hope on the Olympic dream," he said.

"This is very much alive and will be fortified with a strong debut at Paris 2024 - something I am confident that we are capable of achieving with our continued teamwork with enthusiasm, passion and unity."

Breaking featured at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018 ©Getty Images

The French Dance Federation said it "cannot hide its disappointment" that the Games in its capital will not be followed by another appearance in Los Angeles.

"In the medium term, the federation is working to ensure the sporting success of French breaking, during the Paris 2024 Olympics and the world events beyond - the World Games in China in 2025 and the Youth Olympic Games in Africa in 2026," a statement said.

"In view, and why not, of the Olympic Games in Brisbane in 2032, with breaking remaining in the race for this future edition.

"The FFDanse gives its full support to the World DanceSport Federation maintaining this course."

After choosing its five sports, LA 2028 chief executive Kathy Carter said they had put forward a "bold and balanced proposal that will energise the Games with culturally relevant competition and boundless possibility".

Karate, like breaking, was dropped from the Olympics before making its debut as it did not make the Paris 2024 programme after its maiden appearance at Tokyo 2020.

After also not being picked for LA, the World Karate Federation told insidethegames that it did not yet have a comment on the situation.

insidethegames has also contacted the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations and the International Automobile Federation for a reaction.