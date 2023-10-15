Afghanistan stunned defending champions England with a 69-run win to claim just their second International Cricket Council Men's Cricket World Cup victory.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium triumph in Delhi comes eight years after Afghanistan's last success against Scotland in Australia.

It is England's first loss to Afghanistan in any format and puts their title defence in jeopardy with six games remaining in the group stage.

Afghanistan amassed a total of 284 runs before being bowled out with one delivery remaining, but it was their bowlers that shined as England were skittled for 215 after 40.3 overs.

Jonny Bairstow fell first to an lbw from Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second over before Joe Root was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 11, and Dawid Malan was caught following a weak chip to extra cover.

Harry Brook's leading total of 66 for England offered some resistance but he was eventually caught after Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, and Chris Woakes were dismissed.

The result marks England's first loss to Afghanistan in any format ©Getty Images

With Brook's wicket, it was all but over for England as they had no recognised batters remaining.

Defeat was then confirmed when Adil Rashid was caught and Mark Wood followed him to the pavilion less than two overs later.

England have now lost two of their opening three fixtures, following a nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the first match of the tournament.

They are due to play an in-form South Africa side next on Saturday (October 21) in Mumbai.

England will take solace in the fact that they lost three times in the group stage en route to the title in 2019.

However, with difficult matches against hosts India, Pakistan, Australia, and the Proteas, there is little margin for error if they are to progress.

The tournament is set to continue tomorrow as Australia take on Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.