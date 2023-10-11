A record-breaking century from captain Rohit Sharma inspired hosts India to their second win of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Sharma hit the fastest ton by an Indian batter at a Cricket World Cup as they defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets with 15 overs to spare at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Afghanistan scored 272 for eight off their 50 overs, with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi leading from the front with 80 not out.

He was supported by Azmatullah Omarzai who made 62, with the pair putting on a partnership of 121 runs for the fourth wicket.

India’s reply saw Sharma become the star of the show as he hit his seventh Cricket World Cup hundred, overtaking compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s total of six.

Virat Kohli saw India home in their chase of 273 in Delhi with an unbeaten 55 ©Getty Images

Sharma scored 131 off 84 balls, including 16 fours and five sixes, as he put on 156 for the first wicket with Ishan Kishan, who made 47.

After the openers were dismissed, Virat Kohli scored 55 not out off 56 balls as India cruised home, earning a win that boosted their net run rate.

India are now one of three teams on four points at the top of the table along with New Zealand and Pakistan, while Afghanistan sit bottom of the points table as one of four sides yet to register a win.

Tomorrow’s scheduled match sees Australia face South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.