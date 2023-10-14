The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has welcomed the preservation of its dressage, eventing and jumping disciplines on the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The FEI is set to be the only governing body managing equine competition at Los Angeles 2028, due to the International Modern Pentathlon Union's (UIPM) decision to drop riding and replace it with obstacle from after Paris 2024.

On the second day of its meeting here, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board approved the sport programme for the Games in five years' time.

Equestrian has had individual and team jumping, eventing and dressage competitions since Tokyo 1964, and this is set to remain the case at Los Angeles 2028.

FEI President and IOC member Ingmar De Vos welcomed the outcome.

"We are delighted with the IOC’s announcement that the equestrian disciplines at competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be on the Los Angeles 2028 sports programme," the Belgian official said.

"Equestrian has been part of the Olympics since 1912, and with such a strong heritage and enthusiasm for the sport in the US, we are looking forward to delivering successful and engaging Games, focussed on the future and the values which make it unique in the sporting landscape."

Equestrian is expected to be held at Sepulveda Basin Park for Los Angeles 2028, but De Vos promised full details regarding the sport's events at the Games would follow in due course.

Animal rights activists have called for equestrian to be dropped from the Olympics, but it appears secure with IOC member Ingmar De Vos leading the FEI through to 2026 ©Getty Images

The event programme and athlete quota places are expected to be finalised by the IOC earlier next year.

"This is only the beginning," De Vos commented.

"Venue confirmation in the coming months and quotas for LA28, which will be decided after Paris 2024, will be our next big milestones in the lead up to these Games.

"We are actively pursuing all avenues and making sure we have our finger on the pulse, as we look towards not only LA28 but also Paris 24 which is just around the corner."

IOC President Thomas Bach said yesterday modern pentathlon had only maintained its place because the UIPM dropped riding and replaced it with obstacle, following the scandal involving German coach Kim Raisner in which she struck the horse Saint Boy after it refused to jump at Tokyo 2020.

There had been calls from animal rights activists for all horse sports to be removed from the Olympics.

However, with De Vos having held IOC membership since 2017 and been re-elected for a third and final term as FEI President through to 2026 last year, equestrian's immediate future at the Games is secure.