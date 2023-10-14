Defending champions Japan have appointed Hirokazu Ibata as their manager for the third edition of the World Baseball Softball Federation (WBSC) Premier12.

Ibata replaces Hideki Kuriyama, who stepped down after winning the World Baseball Classic.

The 48-year-old was part of Atsunori Inaba's coaching staff as Japan won Olympic gold in 2021 on home soil.

The announcement is a promotion for the former Nipppon Professional Baseball (NPB) league infielder, who has overseen his country's U12 team at the 2022 and 2023 World Cups.

The first assignment for Ibata before WBSC Premier12 is the Asian Championship, scheduled to start on November 16.

"I'll pour everything I have into it and serve with all my strength to honour my debt to Japanese baseball," said Ibata, after his appointment.

Pitching coach Kazuki Yoshimi, who was with Ibata in U-12 set up, bench coach Makoto Kaneko, Yoshinori Murata, Eishin Bon and Yoshiyuki Kamei make up the rest of the staff.

As a player, Ibata was part of the Chunichi Dragons team in NPB from 1998 to 2013, and helped them to a Japan Series title in 2007.

The last two years of his playing career saw Ibata line-up for Tokyo Yomiuri Giants, for whom he later coached.

The WBSC Premier12 is scheduled to be held from November 10 to 24 next year.

It will feature the 12 highest-ranked national baseball teams in the world.