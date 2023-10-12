Eder among speakers at FISU America strategic dialogue in Brazil

The fourth strategic dialogue between the International University Sports Federation (FISU) and FISU America took place in Joinville in Brazil.

Speakers included FISU's Acting President Leonz Eder who updated on current initiatives and the goal to strengthen international university sport.

Eder also thanked continental and national associations for their "invaluable contributions to the promotion of university sports".

He said a comprehensive report on FISU's past four years would be presented at the organisation's General Assembly in November, after praising the "resilience and intelligence" that the body showed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alim Maluf Neto, the President of FISU America, spoke about the evolution of university sport in the region over the past few years.

"The crucial cooperation between FISU and FISU America resulted in an impressive increase of both the quantity and quality of sport events in the region," he said.

Fifteen countries were present at the fourth strategic dialogue between the International University Sports Federation and FISU America ©FISU

Other speakers included Adam Roczek, the President of the European University Sports Association, David Schmude, President of FISU Oceania, and Brazilian Confederation of University Sports President Luciano Cabral.

Fernando Parente discussed the FISU Healthy Campus initiative, which aims to promote good habits in universities around the world.

FISU Gender Equality Commission chair Rosaura Mendez shared the findings of a study about women in decision-making roles in university sport.

It was found that there is a "pressing need" to promote the active involvement of women into these positions.

Gerardo Corrales, a sports coordinator at FISU America, and Liu Jin, the vice-president of the University Sports Federation of China, were among others to speak.

The event took place on the sidelines of the Brazilian University Games in Joinville, which attracted more than 5,000 participants in 21 sports.

Delegates from 15 countries were present, with others joining online.