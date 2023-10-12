French TV's TF1 channel has extended its deal with World Rugby and will show all the action from the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup in England.

The expanded tournament, which is due to run from August 22 to September 27, will feature 16 teams including France, who secured automatic qualification by finishing third at last year's edition of the event in New Zealand.

The deal will also see the broadcaster become home from this year to WXV, the new competition featuring the world’s top teams.

TF1 will broadcast live France’s matches from the top division of WXV 1 hosted in New Zealand.

France play the hosts on October 21, Australia on October 28 and Canada on November 4.

"The acquisition of this competition reaffirms our commitment to rugby and, more broadly, to women's sport," said Julien Millereux, TF1 director of sport.

"We are delighted to offer the French viewers this elite tournament, which we're convinced will be one of the stand-out sporting events of 2025."

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin added: "The women's game is central to our mission to grow rugby globally.

"By increasing visibility across broadcasters and via digital platforms we can showcase the very best players in the world, increasing our fanbase and participation more broadly.

"Over a successful and long-standing partnership, TF1 has demonstrated that it shares our vision and therefore we are delighted to be bringing an expanded Rugby World Cup and the debut of WXV, two massive moments for the sport, to viewers in France via TF1’s quality programming and promotion."