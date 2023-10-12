Bayeux in Normandy will host the Refugee Olympic Team for a training camp before Paris 2024.

Athletes will be based in the city, known for the famous Bayeux Tapestry, between July 15 and 18 before moving into the Athletes' Village for the Games.

The camp will be a chance for team-building and to establish a sense of unity among the group.

A ceremony to mark the announcement was held in Bayeux and featured Masomah Ali Zada, a cyclist from Afghanistan who represented the refugee team at Tokyo 2020.

She is now a member of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission.

Representatives from the Olympic Refuge Foundation were also present and there was a special screening of We Dare to Dream, Waad al-Kateab's film about five refugee athletes preparing for Tokyo.

Refugee team cyclist Masomah Ali Zada was present at a ceremony to mark the announcement of the training camp ©Getty Images

The event was hosted in the context of the Prix Bayeux, a renowned international award ceremony that recognises the courage and dedication of war correspondents.

Sixty-three athletes have been handed scholarships by the IOC which means they can bid to compete on the refugee team in Paris.

They are from 12 countries and compete across 13 sports.

The refugee team first competed at the Rio 2016 Olympics.