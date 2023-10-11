Concert featuring K-pop stars marks 100 days to go to Gangwon 2024

A concert featuring performances from K-pop groups Itzy and RIIZE helped mark 100 days to go until the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games are due to begin.

Korean Olympic champions also made appearances on stage during the countdown event held at the City Hall Plaza in Seoul.

Gangwon 2024 Co-Presidents Lee Sang-hwa, a double Olympic speed skating champion and Jin Jong-oh, a four-time Olympic shooting champion led the Cauldron lighting.

During her speech Jong-oh said the "world’s attention" would be on Gangwon 2024 and described it as the "biggest stage for youth around the world."

The Co-Presidents were joined on stage by Vancouver 2010 ladies figure skating gold medallist Yuna Kim and Pyeongchang 2018 men’s skeleton gold medallist Yun Sung-bin.

K-pop girl group Itzy performed during a concert to mark 100 days until the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics ©Getty Images

Performers during the event also included rapper Lee Young-ji, punk band Crying Nut and breaking performer B-Girl Yell, a bronze medallist at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics.

The Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics are due to take place from January 19 to February 1 2024 with 1,900 young athletes due to compete in 81 events across seven sports and 15 disciplines.

The 100 days to go countdown also marked the start of the Gangwon 2024 Torch Tour which is due to make 23 stops across South Korea in the build-up to the Games.

It is due to visit cities including Busan, Sejong, Jeju and Gwangju.

The tour is scheduled to arrive in Gangwon, host province of the Games on November 7 and visit 18 cities including Goseong, Cheorwon, Samcheok, Pyeongchang and Gangneung.

In each location, residents will have the chance to meet Games mascot Moongcho and try out sports that are set to feature on the Gangwon 2024 programme.