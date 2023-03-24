Five new Ambassadors announced as part of celebrations to mark 300 days until Gangwon 2024

Five new Ambassadors have been announced as part of celebrations to mark 300 days until the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics are due to get underway.

The Ambassadors include two South Korean Olympic champions as well as three famous faces from the worlds of sport and culture, and all will play a role in promoting Gangwon 2024 over the next 300 days.

The first Ambassador unveiled was Choi Min-jeong, who claimed Olympic gold in the women’s 1,500 metres short track speed skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Speaking at the 300 days to go celebration in Seoul Jeong said: "My advice for young athletes is to believe in the preparation you have done and continue to carry on as you have been doing.

"By doing so, you will be able to overcome the pressure and perform well."

The second Ambassador announced was Pyeongchang 2018 skeleton gold medallist Yun Sung-bin.

Speaking about his role Bin said: "Having experienced the Olympic Games on home soil, I hope that as an Ambassador, I can share my story and help young athletes understand what it’s like."

South Korean speed skater Choi Min-jeong is among the Ambassadors announced for Gangwon 2024 ©Getty Images

Also unveiled as Ambassadors were ballerina Kim Joo-won, who has danced for 15 years with the Korean National Ballet, actor and snowboard commentator Park Jae-min, who attracted attention for his enthusiastic commentary on snowboarding during Beijing 2022, and classical pianist Sunwoo Yekwon, a winner of multiple international piano competitions, who has performed around the world with top-tier orchestras.

Gangwon 2024 co-Presidents Lee Sang-hwa, a double Olympic speed skating champion, and Jin Jong-oh, a four-time Olympic shooting champion, also made their first public appearances during the celebratory event.

The Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics are due to take place from January 19 to February 1.

Celebrations to mark the 300 days to go milestone are due to continue tomorrow with the release of mascot sport poses, featuring the event’s mascot Moongcho taking part in all 15 sports that are on the Gangwon 2024 programme.

Moongcho represents a snowball and is born from a fight between Pyeongchang 2018 mascots Soohorang and Bandabi.

Around 1,900 athletes, representing 81 National Olympic Committees, are expected to take part in the Youth Olympics in Gangwon.