The Bahrain Olympic Committee has celebrated the country's performances at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games which saw it finish as the highest-placed nation from the Arab world ©Bahrain Olympic Committee

The Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) has celebrated the country's performances at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games which saw it finish as the highest-placed nation from the Arab world.

A total of 12 gold, three silver, and five bronze medals saw Bahrain end the Games in ninth position in the standings.

It marks the country's best finish since its inaugural appearance at New Delhi 1982, beating the previous benchmark of 12th place at Jakarta-Palembang 2018.

In addition to the athletes, praise has been heaped on Bahrain's administrative delegation.

"Under the leadership of mission director Ahmed Abdel Ghaffar and deputy director Fajr Jassim, alongside dedicated team members Maryam Mardana and Hassan Jumaa, the administrative delegation tirelessly laboured day and night," read a BOC statement.

"Their efforts were focused on ensuring the comfort and meeting the diverse needs of our athletes in Hangzhou, as well as in the various other locations where Bahraini delegations were stationed, including the main sports village.

"Their unity, collaborative spirit, and ability to overcome obstacles and challenges set the administrative and media delegation apart.

A total of 12 gold, three silver, and five bronze medals saw Bahrain end the Asian Games in ninth position in the standings ©Bahrain Olympic Committee
A total of 12 gold, three silver, and five bronze medals saw Bahrain end the Asian Games in ninth position in the standings ©Bahrain Olympic Committee

"This often meant late-night receptions for our team's players and early morning attendance at organizing committee meetings.

"They went above and beyond by actively participating in various sporting events, including meetings and competitions, and providing a wide range of logistical services.

"Their dedication and teamwork truly embodied the spirit of a closely-knit family."

The organisation has expressed further gratitude to media outlets that have covered Bahrain's exploits in the Games.

Newspapers Akhbar Al-Khaleej, Al-Ayyam, Al-Watan, and Al-Bilad have all received congratulations for their reporting on the multi-sport event.

"These accounts played a crucial role in ensuring the success of on-the-ground tournament coverage and effectively disseminating the daily message through social media channels," the statement read.

"We thank all of these accounts for their outstanding collaboration with the media delegation."