Deputy Mayor of Hangzhou Chen Weiqiang has dismissed suggestions that the Chinese city should bid for the Olympics despite receiving high praise over the staging the Asian Games which ended here last night.

More than 12,500 athletes from 45 nations competed in 40 sports across 15 days of competition in what was the biggest Asian Games on record.

The Games, which were originally scheduled to be held last year only to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been hailed as a big success.

The 56 venues used for the Games, including 12 newly built, have also been considered as “Olympic standard", suggesting Hangzhou has the capability of holding a future edition of the Games.

Hangzhou officials have expressed their desire to host multi-sport events but insist there has been no talk about a potential Olympic bid in the near future.

"The venues for the Asian Games are excellent," said Chen, who is also executive secretary general of Hangzhou 2022.

"They were highly rated and they are eligible to hold large multi-sport events, including the Olympic Games.

"After the close of the Asian Games, what we are focused on is how the venues can be more even more extensively used by the people.

"We haven’t thought about whether we can hold the Olympic Games."

Hangzhou 2022 venues, including the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, have been considered "Olympic standard" ©Hangzhou 2022

Chen claimed Hangzhou had achieved their goal of delivering a "safe and streamlined" Asian Games.

"This Games has created a strong Hangzhou brand," he said.

"The professional organisation of the competition, logistics, services, facilities and equipment have been widely hailed by athletes, technical officials, team officials and media.

"Hangzhou has been fundamentally changed - it is fair to say that the Hangzhou Asian Games is a key driver of the take off of Hangzhou City.

"We have seen our future direction clearer and our development goals more firm."

OCA acting director general Vinod Kumar Tiwari declared Hangzhou 2022 as "one of the best Asian Games ever".

"The standard of the Games has been very, very high," said Tiwari.

"We are happy with it."

China claimed 201 gold medals as Hangzhou successfully staged the biggest-ever Asian Games ©Getty Images

OCA honorary life vice-president Wei Jizhong also believes that Hangzhou has set the standard for future hosts due to the cutting-edge technology used during the Asian Games.

"Hangzhou Asian Games is hosted when the world is moving into the era of digital economy," he said.

"It is the first Asian Games hosted in such a digital era.

"The success of the Asian Games has provided OCA with an opportunity to establish basic criteria for upcoming Asian Games in the future.

"We believe that the organiser of future Asian Games will be able to introduce further improvement.

"We don't rank Asian Games against other Games on who was the best.

"But, in terms of the Games in China, I give it a mark of 99.

"Why 99?

"There is always room for improvement."