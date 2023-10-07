Australia's hopes of staging the 2034 men's FIFA World Cup have been dealt a further blow because it would reportedly fall short of the infrastructural standards required.

Although Australia staged the FIFA Women's World Cup with New Zealand earlier this year, it would not have the required minimum of 14 stadiums at a capacity of 40,000 even if the two countries opted for another co-hosting arrangement, it has been reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Australia only has nine venues which meet this threshold and New Zealand one.

Other requirements include at least 72 training sites and hotel provision for teams and FIFA VIPs.

It means Australia would likely have to seek another country to join its bid or build new venues, with a Football Australia spokesperson telling ABC "we're trying to understand the level of detail required in a short time frame".

FIFA made a shock announcement on Wednesday (October 4) that Spain, Portugal and Morocco are due to serve as primary hosts for the 2030 World Cup along with special matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

It also provided just 25 days for countries to decide whether to bid for the 2034 edition with a deadline to register interest of October 31.

Saudi Arabia appears on course to receive hosting rights for the 2034 edition in some form having received backing from the Asian Football Confederation, even though it does not have the required seven existing stadiums with a capacity of at least 40,000.

It would prove a highly controversial choice with the Mohammed bin Salman regime continuing to face heavy criticism over its human rights record and allegations of sportswashing, and a move from the tournament's usual dates of July and August highly likely as was the case in Qatar last year due to the heat and humidity.

FIFA has expanded its World Cup to 48 teams from the 2026 edition, but critics argue this is too big and the 32-nation format used since France 1998 had worked well.