Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host FIFA World Cup in 2030 with centenary matches in South America

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the FIFA World Cup in 2030 with special celebratory matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay it was announced today.

The unique tournament in six countries and three continents will be a "celebration of the beautiful game", world football's governing body claimed.

A unanimous decision by the FIFA Council has approved the Spain, Portugal and Morocco bid as the sole candidacy for 2030.

This will still need to be ratified by the FIFA Congress in Bangkok next year and a successful bidding process - both likely to be a formality.

The three South American nations - which were also bidding for the tournament alongside Chile - will host three matches to mark the centenary of the first FIFA World Cup in Uruguay in 1930.

Montevideo's Estádio Centenário, which hosted the first World Cup final when hosts Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the final, will stage the first of these.

"In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way.

"As a result, a celebration will take place in South America and three South American countries - Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - will organise one match each of the FIFA World Cup 2030.

"The first of these three matches will of course be played at the stadium where it all began, in Montevideo's mythical Estádio Centenário, precisely to celebrate the centenary edition of the FIFA World Cup."





Montevideo's Estádio Centenário, which hosted the first World Cup final when hosts Uruguay beat Argentina 4-2 in the final, will stage a match in 2030 as part of the centenary celebrations ©Getty Images

A joint statement from the Spanish, Portuguese and Moroccan Football Federations said they would work to prepare "the best bid dossier ever presented".





"After the decision announced today by FIFA that, for the first time, opens the doors to a World Cup organised by three countries from different confederations and continents, the Football Federations of Morocco, Portugal and Spain confirm their commitment to present a candidacy dossier that honours the history of the competition and leaves a legacy in several areas," the statement said.

"The decision, known today, conveys from FIFA the confidence in the work already developed and in the capacity and professionalism that each of the three countries, at different times, has already demonstrated in the planning of events of this dimension.

"Morocco, Portugal and Spain assume the requirement and ambition to prepare the best application dossier ever submitted."

A World Cup has never been played across such a large area before.

"I am sure that together with Morocco and Portugal we will organise the best World Cup ever," said Pedro Rocha, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Interim President.

Fernando Gomes, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, added: "Each of our countries brings to the table a vibrant football tradition, an unparalleled organisational experience and an ability to innovate that will surely mark the future of the competition."

Morocco's involvement means the World Cup will return to Africa for the second time, after South Africa in 2010.

Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, said: "This is an important moment in the history of Morocco, a great achievement under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

"I'm sure it will make history and take the organisation to a level never before achieved."

Morocco had previously bid unsuccessfully for the World Cup on five occasions ©Getty Images

FIFA has also ruled that the 2034 FIFA World Cup will be played in either Asia, Oceania or both.

Only countries from the Asian Football Confederation or the Oceania Football Confederation will be invited to bid.

Likely bidders include Saudi Arabia, or Australia and New Zealand following their successful hosting of the Women's World Cup this year.

Saudi Arabia announced last month that it was ending its interest in jointly hosting the 2030 tournament alongside Egypt and Greece to focus on 2034 instead.

Spain previously hosted the World Cup in 1982 and has been awarded the tournament despite the scandal involving former RFEF President Luis Rubiales, who was suspended by FIFA after his alleged non-consensual kiss on Spanish player Jenni Hermoso.

Argentina staged the World Cup in 1978 but Portugal, Paraguay and Morocco have never held matches before.

Morocco has finally been successfully after previously failing with bids on five occasions.

The next World Cup in 2026 - the first to be played with an expanded 48 teams - will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

