The official appointed by the United Kingdom Government to oversee the crisis at Birmingham City Council has claimed that it was the "wrong thing to do" to host last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Max Caller made the judgement after being appointed by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities as commissioner to head an eight-person panel to try to find a rescue package for the English city which last month effectively declared itself bankrupt.

"The Games was a triumph for the city, and everyone involved needs to be congratulated on its delivery, but it was totally, totally, totally the wrong thing to do," he told Birmingham Live following his appointment.

"That is because the problems the Council was facing three or four years ago [on equal pay] are the problems they face now.

"Not tackling that issue has brought us to this day."

Max Caller, the commissioner appointed by the UK Government to analyse Birmingham City Council's financial crisis, admitted the Commonwealth Games were a success but were at the expense of more important things ©ITG

Europe's largest local authority confirmed in September it had issued the declaration that it cannot balance its books.

The main cause of the crisis has been caused by a £760 million ($930 million/€880 million) bill to settle equal pay claims.

In May, Ian Ward, who oversaw Birmingham's bid for the Commonwealth Games and its delivery, was controversially removed as the Leader of Birmingham City Council and replaced with John Cotton.

Caller accused Birmingham’s leadership of being too focussed on "nice to haves" instead of getting the basics right for its 1.1 million citizens.

All but non-essential spending in the city has been halted with Caller’s team expected to be in place for the next five years.

It looks increasingly likely that Birmingham will be forced from withdrawing the European Athletics Championships in 2026.

Birmingham City Council has committed £13.7 million ($16.7 million/€15.8 million) to hosting the Championships.

Other events that Birmingham is due to host, particularly the 2026 European Athletics Championships, appear to be under threat ©Birmingham City Council

It is also due to host the International Gymnastics Federation World Trampolining Championships between November 9 and 19 at the Utilita Arena, with £675,000 ($826,000/€780,000) just committed towards running costs.

Birmingham is also scheduled to host the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit, the Olympic Movement’s biggest networking meeting, next April.

"It may be wrong for the Council to be saying 'yes, we will do that for you' when it will have to direct less money to other frontline services to make that happen," Caller told Birmingham Live.

He warned the "Council must focus on recovery first".