The regeneration of Birmingham’s Perry Barr - one of the key legacies of last year’s Commonwealth Games - continues to take shape with the first phase of its residential scheme completed.

Lendlease, the principle contractor for the project on behalf of Birmingham City Council, has revealed that almost 1,000 new homes are now available for rent or sale on the site.

The first residents are expected to move into the new residential area later this year.

The Athletes’ Village for Birmingham 2022 was due to be built in Perry Barr only to be scrapped after a review into the impact of the pandemic on construction found the project could not be delivered on time.

Despite the setback, accommodation was successfully delivered across three sites in the region and Birmingham City Council pushed ahead with the Perry Barr residential scheme.

The project is part of the £700 million ($830 million/€800 million) regeneration of Perry Barr with the investment in new homes, transport infrastructure and other facilities.

Perry Barr’s Alexander Stadium also underwent a major revamp in time for Birmingham 2022 as it staged the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and athletics competitions.

"Perry Barr is being transformed and the completion of these much-needed homes is another major milestone in the ongoing regeneration of an area that has long been deserving of investment," said Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward.

"We're determined that neighbourhoods across the city will reap the rewards of this golden decade of opportunity, and with major improvements to transport infrastructure, the redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium into a world-class sporting facility and the Perry Barr 2040 Masterplan, it's clear that north west Birmingham is already benefitting.

"Success for Birmingham must mean success for the people and communities of Birmingham, so it is especially pleasing that we have partnered with contractors who have a clear commitment to ensuring that existing residents and communities benefit from their work."

Lendlease revealed that the project had beaten a number of targets it was set in order to help support the local economy and bring wider community benefits.

More than 650 new jobs have been created for local people throughout the construction, including almost 100 apprenticeships, and over 1,350 people have been upskilled on the site, according to Lendlease.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved at the end of this project," said Anna Evans, project director for the Perry Barr regeneration scheme at Lendlease.

"Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the team responded quickly to adapt to new ways of working and tirelessly devoted themselves to completing the project.

"Not only that, everybody went above and beyond to truly create a lasting legacy for Perry Barr, with new jobs, skills and sustainability initiatives.

"I want to thank everybody involved for their hard work and I look forward to seeing the first residents moving in and enjoying this vibrant new neighbourhood."