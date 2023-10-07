Kathy Carter, chief executive of both Los Angeles 2028 and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties (USOPP), the joint marketing venture for the Games, appears to have earned overall compensation of more than $2 million (£1.63 million/€1.88 million) in the two roles in 2021.

A Form 990 tax return for LA2028 included in a sheaf of documents sent to the City of Los Angeles includes details of amounts paid to senior Los Angeles 2028 and USOPP officials.

The figures listed there indicate that Carter earned a total of $1.14 million (£930,000/€1.08 million), including bonuses, deferred compensation and non-taxable benefits, from Los Angeles 2028 and $876,795 (£715,465/€827,694) from USOPP.

The document indicates that well over $1 million (£816,000/€944,000) of the overall sum was deferred.

According to Los Angeles 2028's financial statements, in late-2020 a long-term incentive bonus plan for "executives and members of senior leadership" was approved intended to "drive performance" ahead of the Games, "reward execution" leading up to the Games and "retain key employees" through the Games.

Janet Evans, Los Angeles 2028's chief athlete officer, is shown to have earned just over $750,000 ©Getty Images

As of end-2021, 33 employees were eligible.

As well as Carter, the Form 990 document listed 2021 compensation for other senior figures.

Brian Lafemina, chief business officer, is stated to have earned just under $1.48 million (£1.2 million/€1.4 million), much of it again deferred, and Chris Pepe, USOPP vice president, $894,558 (£729,959/€844,463).

One-time star swimmer Janet Evans, now Los Angeles 2028's chief athlete officer, is shown to have earned just over $750,000 (£612,000/€708,000).

By way of comparison, it emerged this week that Andrew Liveris, President of Brisbane 2032, the next Summer Olympics and Paralympics after Los Angeles 2028, is paid an annual salary of AUD$165,000 (£86,000/$104,000/€99,000), with Cindy Hook, chief executive, paid $333,000 (£173,815/$210,996/€200,753).

Insidethegames has sought comment from LA2028 on the compensation earned by Carter and other senior officials.