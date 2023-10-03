Exclusive: Details of IOC top managers’ pay revealed in US tax document

Newly-unearthed Internal Revenue Service (IRS) filings appear to disclose details of compensation paid to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) managers.

A lengthy so-called Form 990 filing for 2021 - the year when the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics took place - indicates that one IOC official, director general Christophe De Kepper, received over $1 million (£827,000/€954,000) when all forms of compensation including retirement and deferred benefits and non-taxable benefits were taken into account.

A total of 16 top managers were said to have received more than $500,000 (£413,500/€477,000) once all forms of compensation were counted.

IOC directors have become increasingly influential during Thomas Bach’s decade as IOC President.

The form 990 filing indicates that IOC director general Christophe De Kepper received over $1 million in 2021 ©Getty Images

Most will have worked particularly long hours in 2021, as the IOC struggled - ultimately successfully - to ensure that Tokyo 2020 could go ahead, in spite of multiple challenges thrown up by the COVID pandemic.

The 990 filing also disclosed revealing information about the IOC’s region-by-region spending in 2021.

It indicated that a London-based advertising and consulting agency called Essence Global was the IOC’s highest-compensated independent contractor during the year.

The new document appears to have reached insidethegames via Pro Publica, a New York-based investigative journalism concern.

