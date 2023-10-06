World Taekwondo has announced that 13 of its representatives have been selected to attend the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) September 2023 Safeguarding Officer in Sport programme.

The International Federation has claimed that its cohort for the programme is the biggest representation among Olympic sports.

The eight-month course will see a total of 108 students take part, with World Taekwondo say it will serve towards its commitment to the prevention of harassment and abuse.

"World Taekwondo is committed to safeguarding athletes of all ages from harassment and abuse," World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said.

"We recognise that we must always strive to do more and integral to that is equipping our members with the latest knowledge and training.

World Taekwondo has announced that 13 of its representatives have been selected to attend the IOC's September 2023 Safeguarding Officer in Sport programme ©World Taekwondo

"The IOC Certificate Safeguarding Office in Sport programme will provide our stakeholders with critical skills that they can apply within Taekwondo and which they can use to help advise and strengthen principles and policies for safeguarding within our organisation."

Representatives from the sport includes staff from World Taekwondo, selected competition supervisory officials, and members from all five continental federations.

The governing body hopes those selected will implement the necessary safeguarding practices and work in an integrated fashion with World Taekwondo's Seoul-based Integrity Unit.

The online course will feature lectures, tutorials, web-based materials and forums.

Upon completion, the members can help in developing strategies for implementing, monitoring, and evaluating safeguarding policies.