World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has virtually met newly-appointed Committee chairs to introduce them to their roles and develop a coordinated plan for the future.

Technical Commission and Games Committee chair Mohamed Shaaban, Education Committee chair Hassan Sadok, Athletes' Committee co-chair Cheick Sallah Cissé, Coach Committee chair Robert Taaffe and Finance Committee chair Pimol Srivikorn were on the call.

South Korean President Choue, who has led World Taekwondo since 2004, emphasised the importance of delivering the best-possible competitions to Egyptian official Shaaban, with a particular focus on the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He asked Sadok of France to examine an expansion of educational programmes to a wider audience, and Ivory Coast's world over-87 kilograms champion and Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Cissé to promote awareness of key initiatives for athletes.

Taaffe from Ireland was tasked with serving the voice of coaches and providing technical expertise to rule-making, and Thailand's Srivikorn asked for ideas on new sources of revenue.

World Taekwondo secretary general Jeongkang Seo provided an updated from the World Para Taekwondo Championships in Veracruz in Mexico, and sport and event management senior director Jay Lee presented key events for the remainder of 2023 and 2024.

Choue hopes the Committees are able to fully focus on their work after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The past two cycles of the Committees have been somewhat disrupted due to the pandemic," he said.

"During this time, we had the chance to rethink, review, and reset ourselves.

"Now, we restart our mission to be the most respected International Federation in the Olympic and Paralympic movements.

"I want you, the committee Chairs, to develop key milestones of your Committees from now until the end of 2025.

"But I don’t want you to do it individually.

"First of all, I want the Committees to work closely with the respective departments.

"Furthermore, our Sustainability Strategy and its milestones are the guiding document and should be integrated where appropriate."

Choue is due to meet other heads of Committees on October 5.