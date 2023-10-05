The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has recognised regional organisations from four territories illegally annexed from Ukraine.

Olympic Councils of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were admitted as ROC members at today's Executive Committee meeting.

The LPR, DRP, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were annexed by Russia last year, although this was not recognised by the vast majority of the international community.

Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics were proclaimed by Russian-backed paramilitaries in 2014, although referendums over their sovereignty were widely dismissed as a sham.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin marked one year since the illegal annexations on Saturday (September 30), staging a rally in Moscow to mark the anniversary.

ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov confirmed after the Executive Committee the four Ukrainian regions had been incorporated into its structure.

The move places pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to act against the ROC

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a rally to mark one year since four Ukrainian territories were illegally annexed on September 30 ©Getty Images

The IOC has been approached for comment by insidethegames.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were initially banned from international competitions under the IOC's recommendations following the invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

In March of this year, the IOC eased its stance to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as individual neutrals where they do not support the war and are no affiliated to the military, but both countries remain unable to compete under their own flags and their participation at the Paris 2024 Olympics is uncertain.

Pozdnyakov, who has previously encouraged Russian athletes to join the war effort against Ukraine, was replaced on the IOC Olympic Programme Commission earlier this year.

However, the ROC has avoided a direct suspension by the IOC since the start of the war in Ukraine.

It had been invited to participate remotely at the European Olympic Committees General Assembly in Istanbul starting tomorrow, but has not registered.