European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos has confirmed the National Olympic Committees (NOC) of Russia and Belarus are permitted to participate remotely in the General Assembly here from tomorrow, but only the latter is expected to do so.

While Belarus has accepted the invitation and is expected to participate, Russia has not registered any representatives.

The Russian Olympic Committee and NOC of the Republic of Belarus did not take part in last year’s EOC General Assembly in North Macedonia’s capital Skopje as "an exceptional, one off protective measure".

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were also excluded from the European Games in Kraków and Małopolska earlier this year, with particularly strong opposition from host nation Poland to their presence.

However, Greek official Capralos, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), revealed both NOCs had been invited to participate at the General Assembly in Europe's biggest city by population.

"This year we have invited to be present in our General Assembly both the National Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus," he said.

"They will attend by Zoom.

"They are members of our union, and they will be there participating as every other NOC.

"Through the COVID situation we learned a lot about Zoom participation in meetings, and this worked in facilitating our members.

"Last year it was a different story, it was just after the beginning of the war, but at the same we don’t forget our continued support for our Ukrainian friends, the NOC of Ukraine and Ukrainian athletes.

"Many of our Olympic Committees are offering shelter and training facilities for Ukrainian athletes so that they can also make their dreams come true and participate in the Olympics and maybe even win a medal at the Olympics.

"Therefore, it is a difficult world, it is challenging times in Europe, not only the war in Ukraine, but we will do whatever is necessary for the benefit of our athletes, because we should never forget that we are here to protect and do the best for our athletes."

EOC President Spyros Capralos, second left, said Russia and Belarus' absence from last year's General Assembly was a "different story" as it was "just after the beginning of the war" ©ITG

Capralos claimed the decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from Kraków-Małopolska 2023 was "for the safety of the athletes" after consultations with the Polish Government.

The IOC in March lifted a recommended outright ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus in international sport in favour of allowing those who do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military to compete as individual neutrals.

The majority of International Federations have implemented this measure, but some including athletics and equestrian led by IOC members have maintained their initial stances.

Ukraine has argued the IOC was wrong to ease its stance while the war is ongoing and has threatened to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to take part, a decision the IOC says it is yet to take.

Capralos vowed the EOC would follow the IOC's lead in any decisions taken on Russia and Belarus.

Russia and Belarus were unable to participate at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games ©Getty Images

"We follow very closely what the IOC is doing, and we will continue following the IOC recommendations," he said.

"Of course at this point there is no common approach from International Federations, and the IOC has not yet decided whether to let the athletes from Russia and Belarus compete in the Paris Olympic Games.

"Maybe, perhaps, that will be decided in Mumbai with the IOC Session next week, or maybe later because there are developments all the time.

"For us, we will continue to obey the IOC recommendations."

IOC President Thomas Bach is due to address the General Assembly on the second day on Saturday (October 7).