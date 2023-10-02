International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach says he hopes athletes from "all over the world" can compete at Paris 2024.

Bach was speaking during a question-and-answer session which concluded a two-day International Athletes Forum held in Lausanne.

Among the topics Bach was asked about was the issue of Russian and Belarusian athletes participation in international sport, and he admitted finding a balance was not easy.

"On the one hand, our mission is to unite all athletes in peaceful competitions, and this mission is even more important for countries and teams that are in a state of conflict, because if international competitions were only held between countries whose states think alike, then international competitions would no longer have a unifying function," Bach said, as reported by Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"But if you compete in a state of conflict, then that means you try to find a way out in at least one way, in an environment where everyone follows the same rules for all athletes."

Bach also said he hoped athletes from "all over the world" could compete at Paris 2024, citing that athletes’ from countries involved in wars took part in both Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020,

"This showed the world what the Olympic mission and the Olympic spirit and what the world could look like if everyone respected the same rules for everyone, with respect for each other," he said.

"We hope that we can achieve this at the Olympics in Paris, at a time when it is perhaps important as ever, because, unfortunately, there are even more wars."

IOC Athletes Commission chair Emma Terho said she had received valuable feedback during a discussion on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes ©Getty Images

The IOC lifted its recommended outright ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes in March, allowing them to return to international sport as individual neutrals provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military.

The organisation has stressed that it will only take a decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics "when the time is right."

Last month, the International Paralympic Committee voted at its General Assembly in Bahrain to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as individual neutrals at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

The International Athletes Forum also discussed the issue of Russian and Belarusian athletes during a separate session on the first day of the event.

Reflecting on this session IOC Athletes Commission chair Emma Terho said she received vital feedback from athletes on this topic.

"I’ve been touched by the honesty and courage so many [athletes] have displayed during these sessions, particularly in our discussion on neutral athletes," Terho said.

"This remains a difficult topic, but I come away from this forum inspired and with very valuable feedback."

The Athletes Forum also covered a host of other topics including Olympic Games related initiatives and support for Athlete Commissions and athletes directly.