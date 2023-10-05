Canada's Ryan Fry, the recently retired men's curling gold medallist at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, has been appointed Italian national men's curling team coach.

Fry, whose competitive playing career came to an end in March this year, will now work with Joël Retornaz's team in preparation for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Team Retornaz won European and world bronze last year and finished ninth at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team member Amos Mosaner earned gold in the mixed doubles event with Stefania Constantini.

"Curling has been an important part of my life and I have achieved great things thanks to the many challenges I have faced throughout my career," said Fry in a statement issued by the Italian Curling Federation (FISG).

"I feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to bring my experience and knowledge to support the FISG.

"The team aims for a level of absolute excellence and I am thrilled to be able to contribute in this journey that looks ambitiously to the next Olympics at home."

The Italian federation was not put off by Fry's part in reported drunken behaviour while playing for his team at the Red Deer Curling Classic in 2018, where they forfeited their final game after complaints from opponents and spectators.

Meanwhile, Claudio Pescia has been confirmed as the head of Italian curling’s high-performance programme.

Canada's 2014 Olympic men's curling champion Ryan Fry, centre, with the Italian team he will now coach for the home Winter Olympics at Milan Cortina in 2026 ©FISG

"I think it is a great opportunity for the boys to work with Ryan, who has plenty of experience, and he can definitely bring some added value to the journey to Milano Cortina 2026," Pescia told The Curling News.

"It’s also important that Joel now has a designated team coach."

Pescia, who was doubling up as men's team coach before Fry's appointment, added: "Being in charge of the whole programme, which includes women, mixed doubles and juniors, didn’t allow me to focus 100 per cent on the men's team.

"I’m confident that Ryan is a great motivator and will add a further boost to the team, and he's excited to work together with me in a collaborative manner to reach the next level.

"Despite the team achieving great results and rising in the rankings, there is a long way to go to the Winter Olympics in 2026.

"Expectations are high here after mixed doubles gold in Beijing and also because Italy is the host country.

"We need to use any possible resources."

On the women’s side, the fours team skipped by Constantini will see Marco Mariani assisting head coach Violetta Caldart.

It was previously announced that Mariani, the long-time Italian curling coach who worked with Chinese athletes at Beijing 2022, will also coach Italy’s national youth teams.

"I am happy to return home: I was and remain a FISG man," said Mariani.