Sochi 2014 silver medallist Greg Drummond has been appointed as the new Olympic head coach of British Curling as the country eyes more success at Milan Cortina 2026.

The 34-year-old replaces David Murdoch in the role after his former team-mate left to become high performance director at Curling Canada.

Drummond has already guided two separate duos to gold at the World Mixed Doubles Championships, in 2021 and 2022.

He comes in after the British women's team skipped by Eve Muirhead won Olympic gold at Beijing 2022.

"The tremendous success we have enjoyed is testament to the work being done by all the athletes, coaches and practitioners that are part of our programme and this is a great opportunity to build on that," said Drummond.

"Immediate goals are to ensure we continue to be a leading curling nation, which means constantly looking forward to ensure that we keep delivering and developing the programme through a model that both athletes and staff are proud to be part of and in which they feel motivated to aspire to be part of a pathway that delivers such excellence."

Muirhead, Drummond's wife Vicky Wright and Mili Smith have all retired from curling after being part of the Beijing 2022 success.

It means it is a time of change with the next Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina less than three years away.

"It goes without saying that we have experienced a transition period with a cohort of athletes retiring and new athletes and coaches coming on board which is the inevitable period of change at the end of an Olympic cycle," said Drummond.

Greg Drummond, left, is replacing former team-mate David Murdoch, right, in the role ©British Curling

"However we are early in a new Olympiad, which is an exciting prospect and an opportunity I fully intend to make the most of by supporting the development of our athletes both on and off the ice to a point where they can deliver well and to their utmost potential with world-class performances.

"It is a positive place to be and a great launchpad for this Olympic cycle as we aim to realise our targets and goals.

"The starting point is a strong one and we have a strong foundation."

In his playing days, Drummond won two silver medals and one bronze at the World Championships.

His Olympic silver in Sochi came after defeat to Canada in the final.

British Curling's executive performance director Nigel Holl welcomed Drummond to the role.

"I would have to say that it generates huge satisfaction and pleasure to see one of our own coaches developing as Greg has in the four years since he joined the programme as a full time coach, not least because it demonstrates the opportunities available to others and our athletes after their playing careers," he said.

"Greg has learned the ropes since departing the programme as an athlete in 2018 and he came through a rigorous interview process conducted by an accomplished and highly regarded panel of expertise, which included Laurie MacDonald, coaching advisor at UK Sport, 2018 Olympic Chef de Mission Mike Hay, Eve Muirhead, Scottish Curling interim chief executive Vincent Bryson and our own head Of performance services Dave Leith.

"He was their unanimous choice."