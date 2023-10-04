The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has launched an online education course targeted at athletes and coaches with hopes of competing at next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

The course, which has also received input from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Testing Agency (ITA) and is on the Anti-Doping Education and Learning (ADEL) platform, is expected to be similar in nature to ones ran before Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, providing an understanding of Paris 2024 anti-doping rules and requirements.

This covers the WADA prohibited list for 2024, applications for therapeutic use exemptions, providing whereabouts information and athletes' rights and responsibilities in testing, as well as important dates and information on doping control processes.

It is not mandatory, but highly recommended by WADA, which along with the IOC and ITA has encouraged National Olympic Committees to ensure athletes are sufficiently education on anti-doping in time for next year's Games.

Participants scoring 80 per cent or higher are set to earn certificates.





The World Anti-Doping Agency and its partners ran similar education programmes before Tokyo 2020 ©ADEL





WADA senior manager of education Katrien Daelman claimed the course would assist athletes and coaches with their preparations for Paris 2024.

"WADA is proud to launch 'ADEL for Paris 2024 Olympics', which will enable Anti-Doping Organisations to help prepare their national team athletes and coaches on all things anti-doping at the Games," Daelman said.

"WADA, the IOC, and the ITA are committed to collaborating with one another to educate and support athletes and their coaches in the build-up to the Games and strongly encourage all ADOs sending athletes to the Paris Games to use this course."

IOC medical and science director Richard Budgett also expressed its support for the course.

"The anti-doping programme at the Olympic Games is a strong partnership that exists to protect the participating athletes and the integrity of the Games," he said.

"The IOC, therefore, is pleased to support this new e-learning course, as it will greatly help the athletes and their entourage to be fully informed on all anti-doping matters that are particular to the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

IOC medical and science director Richard Budgett claimed the course "will greatly help the athletes and their entourage to be fully informed on all anti-doping matters" ©Getty Images

ITA education manager Mairi Irvine added "ensuring athletes and their entourage are educated and comprehend their anti-doping roles and responsibilities is paramount and the best way to protect themselves from doping".

The Paris 2024 Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to August 11, with around 10,500 athletes taking part.

In the build-up to the Games, the French Anti-Doping Agency's independent Sanctions Commission has been warned by WADA it must "change its behaviour" or risk possible sanctions.