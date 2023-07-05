Anti-doping rules to be implemented from opening of Paris 2024 Olympic Village

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has posted the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Anti-Doping Rules that are set to be enforced for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The rules will be in place from the opening of the Olympic Village on July 18, six days before the Opening Ceremony, until the day of the Closing Ceremony on August 11.

WADA published the document, as well as an accompanying circular letter, at the request of the IOC.

"During the period of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, all athletes shall be subject to doping controls initiated by the International Testing Agency (ITA) at any time or place, with no advance notice required to be given to the athletes," read the IOC letter.

Although the IOC is responsible for establishing the rules and is the testing authority for all athletes, it has issued a reminder that the ITA will be carrying out testing and will conduct the results process on its behalf.

In addition to athletes, the rules apply to numerous officials.

The IOC's Executive Board members, directors, officers, and employees are all expected to comply as well as those from the ITA, athlete support personnel, and representatives of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

Horses are also involved in accordance with International Equestrian Federation rules.

Horses will also be tested at Paris 2024 to ensure they have not been doped by owners ©Getty Images

Adverse analytical findings are due to remain confidential until, in most cases, no more than 20 days have passed.

After this point, the name of the person who committed the anti-doping rule violation, the prohibited substance or method involved, and the consequences imposed must be made public.

However, this does not apply to an individual that is under age.

"The mandatory public disclosure required in Article 13.3.2 shall not be required where the athlete or other person who has been found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation is a minor, a protected person or a recreational athlete," the anti-doping rules read.

"Any optional public disclosure in a case involving a minor, a protected person or a recreational athlete shall be proportionate to the facts and circumstances of the case," read the Paris 2024 Anti-Doping Rules.

The last Olympics, the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, were marred by controversy over the positive doping test of a minor Kamila Valieva of Russia, with insidethegames exclusively revealing she was at the centre of a doping scandal.

The ITA found trimetazidine in a sample which is used to prevent angina attacks and help blood flow to the heart, and is still prohibited both in and out-of-competition.

The case is still not closed as WADA is aiming to hand a four-year ban to Valieva who was 15 at the time of the scandal.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport with all concerned parties is due to be held from September 26 to 29 in Lausanne.