Sapporo aims to learn from Tokyo 2020's mistakes in new plan for Winter Olympics bid

Sapporo has updated its management plan for its potential Winter Olympic and Paralympic Gamesbid in an attempt to learn from the mistakes of the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandal.

The northern Japanese city was seen as a frontrunner for the 2030 Games but put its bid on hold in December after Tokyo 2020 became embroiled by bribery allegations.

Officials in Sapporo have now suggested in the new management plan that there should not be a single company in charge of Olympic sponsorship deals.

This comes after Japanese advertising giant Dentsu, which had a deal with Tokyo 2020 to find sponsors, was accused of being involved in bid rigging.

A number of officials linked to Dentsu and other companies have been indicted with cases making their way through the Japanese courts.

Marketing responsibilities should be assigned to several companies instead, Sapporo has said.

It has also proposed that the Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee should oversee sponsor operations.

Some fear, however, that even if several companies are involved, one firm could still become dominant.

Other proposals in the management plan include slashing the number of directors in the Organising Committee, to around half of what was in place for Tokyo 2020.

A total of 50 per cent of members should be women, it has been decided.

The lack of trust surrounding the Olympics in Japan following the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandal resulted in the Sapporo bid for 2030 being placed on pause ©Getty Images

Sapporo Mayor Akimoto Katsuhiro claimed the new management plan was more "detailed" than the previous document which was drawn up before the Tokyo corruption scandal derailed their bid.

He said it offered suggestions to "avoid the problems associated with the Tokyo Games", according to NHK.

Katsuhiro also "stressed the city's determination to learn from Tokyo's example and raise standards".

Salt Lake City in the United States and regional bids from France, Switzerland and Sweden are also in the frame for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) was due to elect a host at this month's IOC Session in Mumbai but has delayed the decision until next year amid problems with the bidders.

Vancouver in Canada pulled out due to a lack of Government support, alongside Sapporo's problems.

The American bid in Salt Lake City would prefer to host the 2034 Games in order to avoid close proximity with Los Angeles 2028.

Despite the new management plan, it remains to be seen if Sapporo's bid for 2030 will reignite or whether the city will focus on a later Games instead.

Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita cast doubt on hosting in 2030 when he was re-elected in June.