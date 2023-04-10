Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita is set to start talks with Sapporo ©Getty Images

Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita has revealed that talks are set to get underway over possibly delaying Sapporo's bid for the Winter Olympics from 2030 to 2034.

Yamashita's plans were reported by Japanese news agency Kyodo News and come just a day after Katsuhiro Akimoto was re-elected as Mayor of Sapporo.

More follows.