Vlad Marinescu has announced today he has stepped down as President of International Esports Federation (IESF).

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud has taken over as the Acting President until the IESF’s next General Assembly where a permanent successor will be elected.

Marinescu had been elected to lead the IESF in May 2020 but revealed that he had decided to step aside for Prince Faisal, previously IESF’s global vice-president.

He admitted that he did not have enough time to devote to the role.

Marinescu had combined leading the IESF with his day job as director general of the International Judo Federation, which is currently finalising preparations for its appearance at the Olympics in Paris next year.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, who has led the development of esports in Saudi Arabia, has taken over as Acting President of the IESF ©SEF

"I believe what we need now is a total unity of esports at the international level, which will lead to recognition by the Olympic Movement and closer relations with publishers. I believe that the right person to lead us to this unity is Prince Faisal," the Hungarian-American said.

"He is a person that I respect and appreciate, who breaths and bleeds esports.

"He has set an example in Saudi of what a National Federation can achieve.

"He is well respected and also holds high positions in the Global Esports Federation.

"He is a friend, who I trust with this heavy next task and to further develop and promote the IESF."

Prince Faisal has been President of the Saudi Esports Federation and the Arab eSports Federation since 2017.

Under Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reportedly an avid gamer himself, the country has invested heavily in esports.

"I am honoured to have been trusted with this key position within the Federation and look forward to continuing the magnificent work that has been driven under Vlad’s remarkable leadership in recent years," Prince Faisal said.

"Looking ahead, I am greatly enthused by the opportunities to elevate the world of sports to greater heights.

"With a strong emphasis on strategy, governance, and growth, the IESF will continue organising exceptional tournaments and events, uniting the world’s elite esports athletes, and fostering an inclusive environment of fair competition to support the global esports community and drive our industry forward."

The level of IESF World Championships has increased significantly under Vlad Marinescu ©IESF

Prince Faisal paid tribute to Marinescu, who has helped professionalise the IESF, founded in 2008, and raise the level of its competitions, particularly the annual World Championships.

"Working alongside Vlad has been a true pleasure," Prince Faisal, a graduate of Baylor University in Texas, said.

"The IESF would not be in the brilliant position it is today without his ideas, influence, and impact.

"I echo the sentiment of all my colleagues and friends at the Federation in wishing him the very best for the future."

At the end of this year's IESF World Championships in Romanian city Iași, it was announced that Saudi Arabia had been awarded next year's event.

Along with his Interim Presidency, Prince Faisal also plans to retain his position as vice-president of the Global Esports Federation, a rival to the IESF to lead the sport internationally.

His new position could help bring the two organisations closer together and perhaps form a unified governing body to run the sport as it seeks to gain Olympic recognition.