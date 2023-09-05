IESF claims Ukraine "declined to meet" its leadership after ban on Russia lifted

The International Esports Federation (IESF) has confirmed Russian athletes will be permitted to compete under their own flag and anthem at its events from next year, and claimed the Ukrainian Esports Federation (UESF) "declined to meet" with its leadership.

The Russian Esports Federation (RESF) first revealed the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) alongside the World Championships in the Romanian city of Iași last week, clearing way for its athletes to compete under the same conditions as those from other nations, contrary to widespread sporting sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus.

This led to Ukraine withdrawing from the World Championships and the UESF threatening legal action to overturn the outcome.

The IESF revealed that of the 70 members in attendance at the AGM, 32 voted in favour of lifting the ban on the Russian flag and anthem which had been in placed since April 2022, with 25 abstaining.

This is set to take effect at next year's World Championships, which is due to take place in Italy.

It claimed the UESF "did not accept the vote result and declined to meet with IESF leadership to discuss options to assist them in this difficult situation".

The IESF also insisted it had tried to prevent Ukraine from withdrawing from the World Championships in Iași.

"The IESF team and the Athletes Committee were in place to assist and support all Ukrainian players, as athletes are at the core of what IESF is about," it said.

"The Ukrainian teams were doing well in the tournament.

"In CS:GO, they were qualified for the semi-final match.

"With athletes’ interests at its core, the IESF Athletes Committee did all it could to mitigate the unfortunate situation of Ukrainian players and the Ukrainian Esports Federation, who informed IESF they would withdraw their teams from this year’s competition."

Russian athletes did not compete at the World Championships due to safety concerns, even though they were permitted to do so as neutrals, and the IESF said there was no RESF delegated at the AGM.

Russian players competed as neutrals at the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in June, which featured no IESF involvement ©Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has called for a continued ban on national symbols despite controversially allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return under certain conditions as neutrals.

Russian athletes competed as neutrals at the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in June.

Although the IESF is not affiliated to the IOC, only the now-banished International Boxing Association among International Federations of Olympic sports has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their own flags since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The IESF added: "IESF strongly condemns all war, hate, political interventions and discrimination.

"Sport provides us with a unique platform for peacebuilding and future conflict prevention.

"We expect all members of the world esports family to use this platform for positive change and to embody IESF’s values of respect, unity and friendship.

"IESF will continue to strive for peace and unity while firmly standing by all democratic processes made within the organisation and, above all, supporting and protecting the athletes."