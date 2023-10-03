A series of six concerts by American pop star Taylor Swift in Los Angeles were seen as key for testing public transport in the build-up to the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

The singer played the shows in August at SoFi Stadium, which is scheduled to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of Los Angeles 2028.

LA Metro provided extra public transport for the gigs, including more buses and trains running later into the night.

There was a 25 per cent overall increase in use, including the K Line going up by 250 per cent.

Stadium shuttles carried around 30,000 people to and from the Stadium.

The Olympics will be a much bigger and more expensive operation with people needing to get to venues across Los Angeles over a greater period of time.

Taylor Swift played six dates at SoFi Stadium which will host the Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies in 2028 ©Getty Images

Metro officials have discussed improvements which could be made, including more signs to stations and buses, with some fans confused by multiple shuttle operators being in operation.

Others were inexperienced in using public transport.

"Other things we can do is help people establish where they got off, and so when they come out of the concert they are able to remember," said John Gordon, the director of social media and marketing at LA Metro, according to Los Angeles Daily News.

"We should take a cue from Disney and say, 'I parked in the Goofy lot.'"

Communication with SoFi Stadium's bus drop-off facility was said to be key with drivers needing to know the best routes to take to avoid traffic.

Some have called for a dedicated bus lane from the Stadium to Inglewood.

Swift concerts attracted a crowd of 60,000 every night and one problem was people belatedly loading cash onto cards or phones to pay for their bus or train tickets, causing queues.

The Taylor Swift concerts at SoFI Stadium attracted a crowd of 60,000 each night ©Getty Images

Metro Board member Ara Najarian said many people stayed behind after events when Los Angeles hosted the Olympics in 1984.

"That kind of lingering creates a different challenge for transit agencies," he said.

"People would come and stay a long time after the event.

"You might not have that intense crush you had with Taylor Swift."

Next year, work is due to begin on a 1.6 mile "people mover" - a monorail like system which will link Downtown Inglewood Station on the K Line to SoFi Stadium and other venues.

Known as the Inglewood Transit Connector Project, it is due to be complete in time for the Olympics.