An additional $6.3 million (£5 million/€5.8 million) has been awarded to the Inglewood Transit Connector which allows easy access to Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games venue SoFi Stadium.

The Californian state funding went to the City of Inglewood for the $1.8 billion (£1.4 billion/€1.6 billion) automated people mover system.

The 1.6-mile project will connect the K Line Downtown Inglewood stop with SoFi Stadium which is due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, football, and archery at the Olympics.

It is also due to connect with the Intuit Dome, the future home of National Basketball Association team the Los Angeles Clippers.

The funding supplements previous state funding to bring the total raised for the project so far to $750 million (£595 million/€693 million) with the goal of being completed prior to Los Angeles 2028.

The recent wave of investment came as part of a near $60 million (£47 million/€55 million) budget set by the California Transportation for transit related projects.

The I-405 Corridor Community Bus Service Improvement Program and the Los Angeles Metro Light Rail Capacity and System Integration Project benefited from the latest funding.

Public transport in Los Angeles is receiving huge investment prior to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in a bid to cope with a mass influx of visitors ©Getty Images

The pair will receive approximately $32 million (£25.4 million/€29.5 million) and $20 million (£15 million/€18.5 million) in what is hoped will help transport crowds and alleviate traffic during the Games.

Numerous solutions are being devised for Los Angeles 2028 with the likes of gondolas and flying taxis even touted.

One of the most ambitious projects is the Brightline West high-speed railway which is estimated to cost $12 billion (£10 billion/€11 billion) and would be able to transport up to 11 million passengers a year covering 218 miles in two hours and 10 minutes.

Brightline Holdings chief executive Mike Reininger is aiming for the project to be finished before the start of the Games.

Approximately 70 per cent of the cost will come from private investment, while the other 30 per cent is hoped to be supplied by the Federal Government.

Last month, Brightline applied for a $3.75 billion (£3 billion/€3.5 billion) grant from the Government to fast-track the project.