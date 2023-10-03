US "Avengers" team coming together as NBA stars begin to commit to Paris 2024

Kevin Durant is one of a number of top National Basketball Association (NBA) players who have confirmed their intention to play for the United States at next year's Olympic Games in Paris, with LeBron James and Steph Curry also expressing clear interest.

The US will be seeking a fifth consecutive Olympic men’s title next summer, but their showing at this year’s World Cup was relatively calamitous as they were beaten by Germany in the semi-finals and lost the third-place match against Canada.

While no official roster is yet out, several leading players made it clear during an NBA media day that the US 12-man roster looks likely to be super-charged before Paris 2024 - a squad already been tagged the "Avengers" team.

Durant, leading light for the Phoenix Suns and a member of the victorious team at the last three Olympics, confirmed his participation at Paris 2024.

"I will play in the Olympics next year," he said.

James, the Los Angeles Lakers legend entering his 21st NBA season, has reportedly been sounding out top players over their availability following widespread criticism of the recent US showing at the World Cup in the Philippines.

The 38-year-old has already made three Olympic appearances and helped win two titles, although his last involvement was at London 2012.

LeBron James of the LA Lakers has expressed interest in making a fourth Olympic appearance at Paris 2024 and has confirmed he has discussed the topic with other top NBA players ©Getty Images

James claimed, however ,that based on the players who could be on the US team at Paris 2024 he feels playing at the Olympics would not be out of the question from a physical point of view.

"I don't think it would be too much of a physical toll,” he said.

“I wouldn't have to do much.

"Rebound a little bit.

“Pass a little bit.

“Defend.

“Block some shots."

The United States will be chasing a fifth consecutive Olympic men's basketball title at Paris 2024 following their victory at Tokyo 2020

James told ESPN: "I've got a lot of interest in playing in Paris with Team USA".

He responded to a question of whether he had contacted other NBA players about Paris 2024 by saying: “Uh, we’ve been in communication."

Curry, a four-times NBA winner with the Golden State Warriors, admitted he wanted a first experience of the Olympics.

"I talked to some people about the opportunity, and definitely if all things stay the same I wanna be playing," he said.

"It's the one thing I haven't done… I definitely want to be there.

“I definitely want to be on the team."

The US is also hoping to have Joel Embiid as well, although the Philadelphia 76ers player is considering his options, although it not certain that he will commit his international future to the US.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors says he "definitely" wants to make his Olympic debut in Paris next summer ©Getty Images

"I love all three options," Embiid said.

"Cameroon, I'm born there, I'm from there.

“I always want to represent my country, but the goal is also to play in the Olympics.

“If we had a chance or if we would qualify for the Olympics, that would be an easy decision, but that's still up in the air and I really do want to play in the Olympics.

"The United States, obviously they've been struggling the last couple of years trying to get back on the top.

“You also got France, that's up and coming.

“I'm just thankful that I'm able to be in that situation.

“It is a tough choice, but probably going to make that decision in the next few days."

Anthony Davis has announced he is ready to return to the Olympics having last played for the US at London 2012 ©Getty Images

Meanwhile James’s Lakers colleague Anthony Davis, a member of the US team that won at London 2012 and the World Cup in Spain two years later, is also committed to returning to the Olympic team.

"I’m in - just waiting for them to ask," he said.

Other leading NBA players to have expressed strong interest in Paris 2024 include Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Paul George, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Bradley Beal and DeMar DeRozan.

The decision over making an Olympic appearance has been simplified for many top players by USA Basketball's announcement in March that a multi-year commitment would no longer be necessary to qualify for the Paris 2024 team.