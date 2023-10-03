French Football Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo said he is confident Europe's top clubs will release players for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Teams are not obliged to allow players to compete at the Olympics and many resist call-ups as they would prefer their major stars to rest and avoid injury and burnout.

Diallo hopes the rare occasion of a home Olympic Games will help convince clubs to allow players to appear.

Paris Saint-Germain striker and France captain Kylian Mbappé, one of the world's best players, has said he would like to be in the Paris 2024 squad.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has also said he will exert "extraordinary pressure" to be released for the Games.

France's men were dumped out in the group stage at Tokyo 2020 after clubs blocked some players from appearing

"We are almost in a dimension of national interest," Diallo, elected FFF President in June, told Ouest-France.

"And I think that the leaders of French clubs share this desire to take up a historic challenge.

"It's not easy.

"We will spend a good part of the season convincing, especially on the men's side, the clubs to kindly release the players for the Olympic tournament.

"A large part of the players want to participate.

"There is a real attractiveness among players.

"I remain confident."

French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo is confident that his country's top players will be able to take part at Paris 2024

Men's football at the Olympics is an under-23 tournament, with teams also allowed to select three overage players.

There are no age restrictions in the women's event.

Six players who were called up to the France men's squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were not released - Benoît Badiashile, Malang Sarr, Eduardo Camavinga, Maxence Caqueret, Amine Gouiri and Jonathan Ikoné.

France, the two-time FIFA World Cup winners, were then knocked out in the group stage after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Mexico and a 4-0 reverse against Japan.

Captain André-Pierre Gignac was critical of clubs not releasing players, saying: "The Games are a unique experience.

"No thanks to some French clubs.

"I hope that in 2024 the mentality will have changed a lot and that we can win gold at home in France."