Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has been omitted from a new list of members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Olympic Programme Commission.

The 49-year-old official appears to have been replaced by Jackie Cowan, first vice-president of the Jamaica Olympic Association.

This is the only change of line-up in the 24-member body’s personnel compared with the 2022 list, on which Pozdnyakov's name appears.

The body - which is chaired by Karl Stoss, an IOC member from Austria - is tasked with analysing Summer, Winter and Youth Olympic Games programmes and forming proposals for consideration by the IOC Executive Board.

Its current membership includes National Olympic Committee (NOC) heavyweights such as Sarah Hirshland, chief executive of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Alejandro Blanco, President of the Spanish Olympic Committee and Sir Hugh Robertson, the British Olympic Association chairman.

Pozdnyakov is a former Olympic fencer with five medals to his name.

Former Russian Olympic Committee secretary general Anastasia Davydova, who fled the country shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, has been removed from the IOC Revenues and Commercial Partnerships Commission ©ROC

While the new IOC Commission list, published last week, is remarkably similar to the 2022 document, there are a number of other changes affecting Russian officials.

Russian oligarch Vladimir Lisin, who lost the Presidency of the International Shooting Sport Federation in November, is no longer listed as a member of the Revenues and Commercial Partnerships Commission.

Former ROC secretary general Anastasia Davydova no longer features on the Olympic Education Commission.

A five-time Olympic artistic swimming gold medallist, Davydova fled Russia last September and is believed to have moved to Dubai.

Russia will retain a presence on this Commission via former pole-vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva.

Isinbayeva previously served on the Athletes’ Entourage Commission chaired by Ukrainian former pole vault champion Sergey Bubka.

She remains an elected member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission.

IOC member and Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev has been added to the Olympism365 Commission alongside Sebastian Coe ©Getty Images

Finally, 75-year-old Shamil Tarpishchev, a long-serving Russian IOC member and President of the Russian Tennis Federation, is now listed alongside the likes of fellow IOC members Prince Feisal al-Hussein and Sebastian Coe on the huge, 37-member Olympism365 Commission.

Tarpishchev appears to be replacing the new ROC secretary general Rodion Plitukhin, whose name no longer appears.

According to the IOC website, Olympism365 is "the IOC’s strategy to strengthen the role of sport and Olympism in society as important enablers of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, 365 days a year".

The Olympism365 Commission, the website continues, "advises the IOC Session, Executive Board and President on enhancing this strategic approach, with a view to maximising the positive social impact of sport and Olympism. Every day. Everywhere.”

These changes come at a sensitive moment with the question of whether, and if so under what precise conditions, athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports will be permitted to compete at Paris 2024 still to be definitively settled.

The next IOC Commissions Week, which sees all the IOC Commissions meet to discuss their specific subject areas, is to be held - remotely - in November.