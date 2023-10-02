The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have signed an agreement which will see the bodies work more closely in a bid to tackle doping within sport.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by WADA President Witold Bańka and WHO director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at Geneva in Switzerland and is set to run through to October 2027.

The agreement is set to enable the two organisations to work together on their goals in relation to health promotion, the prevention of substance abuse and emerging drugs, and promoting clean sport.

Among the themes of the MoU are raising awareness and advocating clean sport, as well as working together on sub-standard and falsified medical products.

Speaking following the signing WADA President Bańka described it as "a watershed moment that will benefit anti-doping efforts worldwide" adding: "Through our agreement with WHO, experts from both organisations will be able to work collaboratively to exchange information on emerging substances and reinforce scientific positions that will ultimately benefit not only athletes, but society as a whole."

Ghebreyesus added: "Sport and all forms of physical activity are essential to good health, and competitive sport plays a key role in inspiring people to be more active.

"The use of performance-enhancing substances can harm athletes, and certainly harms sport and those who look up to athletes as role-models.

"Keeping sport clean, therefore, has benefits beyond the sporting arena for the health and well-being of individuals and societies everywhere."

The signing of the formal agreement follows on from an initial meeting between the two organisations in April at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, when areas of mutual interest and establishing a framework for further cooperation were discussed.