The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has insisted that "clean sport is the only sport that we will accept and celebrate" as it promoted Play True Day with a digital campaign.

Play True Day has been celebrated every year since 2014 and is part of WADA's efforts to raise awareness among athletes, the sporting public and others about the importance of preventing doping in sport.

Social media users were encouraged to use the hashtags #OnePlayTrueTeam, #PlayTrue and #PlayTrueDay when sharing photos and videos to support the initiative.

World Triathlon, the Badminton World Federation and the International Cycling Union are among the International Federations to get behind the campaign.

"From WADA's #PlayTrueTeam to yours, we are asking athletes and all clean sport stakeholders from across the globe to join WADA in building the world's biggest team playing for clean sport: #OnePlayTrueTeam," said WADA President Witold Bańka.

"Play True Day is designed to include everyone because we must all work together for clean sport.

"Let's show the world that we are committed.

"Let's agree to hold each other accountable.

"Let's come together, as #OnePlayTrueTeam, to raise the game for athletes worldwide."

Coach Jan Dera was my mentor and my friend... He was the one who used to inspire me to #playtrue. He is not here anymore, but the values he taught me are still alive inside me.



✨Who inspires you to play true? Join us in building the world’s biggest #OnePlayTrueTeam #playtrueday pic.twitter.com/EHR77LFgdL — Witold Bańka (@WitoldBanka) April 14, 2023

WADA director general Olivier Niggli added: "The idea behind Play True Day and #OnePlayTrueTeam is simple - we must all do our part for the collaborative worldwide movement for doping-free sport.

"It helps us raise awareness and send the message that clean sport is the only sport that we will accept and celebrate.

"Athletes start in sport clean and the global anti-doping community must support them to ensure they stay clean.

"Let us work together to spread the Play True message, today and every day, so we can create a world where all athletes can participate in a doping-free sporting environment."

The inspiration for Play True Day stems from a WADA-hosted Education Conference in 2013 which was attended by 17 South American countries.

After starting as a small initiative, WADA said the campaign reached more than 87 million people around the globe in 2021.