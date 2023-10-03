Azerbaijan has sent four members of its women's taekwondo squad to a training camp in South Korea.

Minaya Akbarova, Sammarukh Osmanova, Saida Aliyeva and Fatima Majidova have all travelled to Yongin and will be based there until October 9.

Canadian athletes and locals from South Korea are also taking part in the camp.

It comes as Azerbaijan looks to improve its performance in taekwondo in time for next year's Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The country did not manage to win a medal at the World Championships it hosted on home soil at the Baku Crystal Hall in May and June.

Radik Isayev won Olympic gold for Azerbaijan at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Azerbaijan has won four Olympic medals in taekwondo, meaning it is their fourth most successful sport.

This includes the gold won by Radik Isayev in the men's over-80 kilograms heavyweight division at Rio 2016, as well as two bronze medals.

Milad Beigi won the under-80kg title for Azerbaijan at back-to-back World Championships in 2017 and 2019.