Abulfaz Abuzarli of Azerbaijan pulled off a remarkable finish to snatch the K44 men's under-80 kilogram title away from Nikola Spajic of Serbia on the final day of taekwondo action at the European Para Championships.

Spajic looked certain to seal gold only to be undone with a sensational late flurry from Abuzarli who clinched a 10-9 victory at the Rotterdam Ahoy.

The Serbian picked up the first points of the match before receiving another courtesy of a gamjom from his opponent.

There was just three points between them by the halfway mark in a tense tussle.

Spajic picked up a knock but still managed to catch the Azerbaijani fighter with another shot.

It looked all over for Abuzarli as he suffered a blow to his foot in the closing stages before Spajic extended his lead to 9-2.

There was just eight seconds left but there was still time for Abuzarli to produce a miraculous recovery.

Abuzarli landed a series of kicks at the death, with the match-sealing points coming when connecting with a shot as fell to the deck.

Azerbaijan's Abulfaz Abuzarli lies on the floor in disbelief after pulling off a remarkable victory as his coach celebrates wildly ©EPC

"I’m really happy, now I am champion, I still can’t believe it," said Abuzarli.

"It wasn’t in the last minute, but in the last seconds.

"I did my best until the very last second and it’s the result of my trainings.

"Just never give up."

The bronze medals were won by Britain’s Joseph Lane and Turkey’s Oktay Atalay.

Andrei Sleptsov was crowned K41 men’s under-80kg champion courtesy of his 21-3 victory over Zarkua Gela in another all-Georgian final.

Sleptsov dominated from the outset as he peppered Gela with shots to take a 15-0 lead inside the opening two minutes.

A timeout was called but it did little to disrupt Sleptsov who defended superbly and scored another six points to complete an emphatic triumph.

Jelena Rašić of Serbia downed double world champion and Paralympic bronze medallist Amy Truesdale of Britain with a 9-6 success in the K44 women’s over-65kg final.

Truesdale quickly got on the front foot as she took an early lead before Rašić responded.

Britain's Amy Truesdale, left, gives everything but it's not enough to defeat Jelena Rašić of Serbia ©EPC

Rašić was the taller of the two fighters and started to use that to her advantage as she moved 6-3 in front.

Truesdale was not helping her cause as she received four gamjoms.

The Briton refused to give in, though, cutting the gap to 8-6 to set up a tense finale.

Both fighters threw everything at each other until the final buzzer with Rašić doing enough to clinch gold.

"I am still in shock but this victory means that we worked really hard and that hard work always pays off," said Rašić.

"Everybody knows Amy.

"Amy was the girl that for the first time beat me like hell in Istanbul.

"Because of her I want to be the best.

"I don’t want anyone to beat me like that [again]."

Spain’s Dalia Moreno Santiago earned the only bronze medal on offer in the division.

The all-Georgian dual ended with Andrei Sleptsov, right, beating Zarkua Gela ©EPC

Paralympic silver medallist Ivan Mikulić of Croatia came from behind to defeat former world champion Matt Bush of Britain 37-30 in an entertaining K44 men’s over-80kg final.

Bush made his presence felt in the opening stages, taking a 6-2 lead in the opening minute before increasing it to 12-2.

Mikulić responded well, getting within six points at 16-10 before a succession of shots from both men saw Bush move 20-16 in front.

At the halfway mark, Mikulić drew level at 20-20 when the timeout was called.

A gamjom put Mikulić in front for the first time at 21-20 before Bush hit back to make it 24-21.

There was little between the two fighters as Mikulić moved in front again at 25-24.

This time, the Croatian did not surrender his advantage, connecting with a thumping strike late on to secure the win.

Georgia’s Dabid Makadze and Turkey’s Mehmet Sami Sarac were the bronze medallists.

Archery, wheelchair basketball and Para badminton action also continued in Rotterdam.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in Para cycling and shooting Para sport.