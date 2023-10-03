Organisers have said that enhanced venue security measures will be in place at this year's Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

A statement said the measures installed would be "strict" in order to "effectively manage spectator conduct" during the Games.

"With the increasing number of athletes, team officials, visitors and attendees at the Pacific Games, ensuring appropriate public behaviour has become a major concern," organisers said.

"During Games-time responsible authorities will be actively monitoring these areas, and anyone found breaching spectator public behaviour guidelines will be removed from the competition venue.

"Full Range Security Services is currently responsible for security at the Sport City.

"They are fully committed to carrying out their duties as mandated by the Games Organising Committee and are following all the required security protocols and procedures outlined in their contract.

"The Pacific Games is the biggest regional sporting event and a first-time opportunity for the Solomon Islands to host.

The Solomon Islands is due to host the Pacific Games in November and December ©Getty Images

"The Games Organising Committee is dedicated to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants and attendees."

Fans have been reminded that certain items cannot be taken into venues while there are "dress code guidelines" to "maintain a respectful and comfortable environment for all".

Betel nut chewing and smoking will not be allowed in venues to "keep the air clean and enjoyable for everyone".

The Pacific Games are due to be held between November 19 and December 2.

Security is a big issue for organisers, with police having already visited "crime hot spots" in capital Honiara in a bid to crack down on offending before the Games start.