Police in the Solomon Islands have visited "crime hot spots" as part of preparations for this year's Pacific Games.

A joint operation was carried out in capital Honiara by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and Honiara City Council (HCC) Law Enforcement.

They visited areas on foot including Kukum, Bahai, Central Market, Hapai and the Yacht Club area in order to "crack down" on illegal activity.

Two people were arrested for possessing drugs while others had bottles of homebrew alcohol confiscated.

Others were issued warnings while officers also gave awareness talks.

It was part of efforts to create a safe environment for the Pacific Games, which are due to be held between November 19 and December 2.

"As part of the preparation for the Pacific Games, your police and HCC Law Enforcement have started to implement the safe part of the theme 'Safe and Green Games,'" said Honiara's chief superintendent Jimson Robo.

Solomon Islands is due to host this year's Pacific Games in November and December ©Getty Images

"Police will not tolerate any form of crime if committed but are urging our good citizens to work with your police.

"More of such operations will be happening in the coming days as part of the preparations for the Pacific Games to make our city a safe place where we can move around freely without any fear."

The Solomon Islands had previously announced that Australian police would provide assistance during the Pacific Games.

Officers from both countries met in Queensland earlier this month as part of an exchange programme.