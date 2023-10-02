Mayor claims Los Angeles 2028 will strengthen ties with India and calls for consulate in city

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass believes the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games can be used to strengthen the city's ties with India as she urged the country to open a consulate there.

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi announced in June that two new consulates would be opened in the United States - adding to those already in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta.

Bass has now written to India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to ask that one of the consulates is opened in Los Angeles.

"With the largest port complex in the Western Hemisphere, thousands of start-ups and the third largest venture capital market in the United States, and a slate of international sporting and entertainment events scheduled over the next decade including the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, I am excited by endless opportunities to strengthen ties between Los Angeles and India," said Bass.

"It would be my honour to work with you to open and provide continued support for this important platform for engagement and exchange.

"Tourism between India and Los Angeles is another source of mutual benefit, and Los Angeles has invested in India with a dedicated Tourism Office that opened in 2019 and remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket's expected elevation to the Olympic programme will mean greater Indian interest in LA 2028 ©Getty Images

"As the second largest city in the United States and home to more than 150,000 Indian Americans, I respectfully request you choose Los Angeles to host a new consular mission."

India is set to have an increased interest in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics as cricket is expected to be added to the sports programme.

The move is due to be confirmed at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session which India is hosting in Mumbai between October 15 and 17.

IOC President Thomas Bach is keen to tap into the sport's money making potential, particular in India and the subcontinent where the world-leading Indian Premier League generates massive television deals.

Major League Cricket side Los Angeles Knight Riders are owned by Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and his KKR Group.

Eric Garcetti, the former Los Angeles Mayor who was a key figure in the city being named as the 2028 host in the historic joint award with Paris 2024, is now the US ambassador to India.