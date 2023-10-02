Campaigners have called for cars to be completely banned in Paris during next year's Olympics and Paralympics.

David Belliard, the former leader of France's Green Party, appeared on television to say walking and cycling could be encouraged instead, alongside free public transport.

However, the idea of a "pedestrian Paris" for a six week spell around the Games has been described as "unrealistic".

"For Games on foot, by bike, by metro and without pollution, let's make a car-free Olympic Games," said Belliard, now a Deputy Mayor of Paris for the transformation of public space and mobility.

"With the bonus of smooth traffic for buses, emergency vehicles and people with disabilities."

Fifteen million visitors are expected for Paris 2024 with the plan to ban cars given the name "Paris breathes".

Paris already occasionally organises car free days, including closing the Champs-Elysées and the centre of the city on the first Sunday of every month.

"We will be able to make this Paris without cars during the six weeks when the Games will take place," said Fatoumata Kone, the President of the Les Écologistes group at the Council of Paris, according to Le Parisien.

The Council is due to debate the idea this week, with supporters saying it will reduce pollution and tie in with environmental aims of Paris 2024 organisers.

They also claim that traffic jams will be seen around Olympic and Paralympic sites due to security measures.

Emmanuel Grégoire, the first Deputy Mayor of Paris, was among those critical of the idea.

"The next time David Belliard has something to propose, he should talk to the Mayor rather than go do it on a television set," he said.

Former French Green Party leader David Belliard is among those supporting the plans ©Getty Images

"We are working closely with the prefecture of police on the organisation of the Olympic Games, both so that it goes as well as possible for the athletes, while limiting the nuisance and negative impacts for Parisians."

Grégoire added that some zones would be made pedestrian only in Paris, but not a complete ban.

David Alphand, the vice-president of the group Change Paris, said it was a "far-fetched" proposal.

"The car-free day caused an incredible mess," he added.

"Even taxis could not enter the capital."

Japanese car giant Toyota is a worldwide sponsor of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC also demands that Olympic lanes are created on the roads of cities hosting the Games, for sole use by the Olympic family.

Next year, Olympic Lanes are set to be in force 25 days before the Olympic Games are due to begin on July 26 and remain until September 15, one week after the end of the Paralympic Games are scheduled to close.

A total of 185 kilometres of roads are due to be designated as Olympic Lanes which are expected to be in operation each day from 6am until midnight.